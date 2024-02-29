Chicago

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Chicago
M | Movies

Air Date: Thu 29 Feb 2024

When crimes of passion result in celebrity headlines, nightclub sensation Velma and spotlight seeking Roxie find themselves sharing space on the famed Murderess Row! Based on the hit Broadway musical.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2002

About the Show

When crimes of passion result in celebrity headlines, nightclub sensation Velma and spotlight seeking Roxie find themselves sharing space on the famed Murderess Row! Based on the hit Broadway musical.