Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Chicago
Movies
Air Date: Thu 29 Feb 2024
When crimes of passion result in celebrity headlines, nightclub sensation Velma and spotlight seeking Roxie find themselves sharing space on the famed Murderess Row! Based on the hit Broadway musical.
EpisodesArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2002
About the Show
When crimes of passion result in celebrity headlines, nightclub sensation Velma and spotlight seeking Roxie find themselves sharing space on the famed Murderess Row! Based on the hit Broadway musical.