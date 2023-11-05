Cheer Squad Secrets

Cheer Squad Secrets
Air Date: Sun 1 Oct 2023

A mother helps her daughter become captain of the cheerleading squad only to discover that someone is giving the daughter mysterious supplements and will do anything, including murder, to cover it up.

2020

About the Movie

