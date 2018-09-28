Charmed

Charmed Reboot: What We Know So Far

A new generation of supernatural-story lovers will have the opportunity to follow the nail-biting adventures of a whole new trio of Charmed sisters.

The Charmed Ones still come in sets of three (and hang out in the attic)

That’s right, the power of three still sets sisters free. But forget Prue, Piper and Phoebe, the new Charmed Ones are Macy, Mel and Maggie. Ooh. Did you hear that? That’s the sound of outraged fans of the original show – they wanna know why anyone would tamper with their Halliwell sisters.

Um, because it’s 2018, not 1998, and some of us would like to see women of colour vanquishing demons and saving the world from evil. Thank you.

Not everyone dates boys

While the Halliwell sisters were as white-cis as they come, the Vera-Vaughn sisters are a much more sexually diverse lot.

Feminism, it’s a powerful force

Their mother was a witch, and a professor of women’s studies at the local university. Mel is a strong feminist and an activist, who can’t understand why her younger sister Maggie would want to join a sorority over becoming a witch and changing the course of history.

We seem to remember the Halliwell sisters spending a lot of time fretting about boys, not protesting against a male professor’s inappropriate behaviour toward his female students.

SCIENCE

The oldest sister Macy – a half-sister who’d never met her mother and sisters until now – is a straight-up science nerd who works in the university lab. She wants to understand magic at the molecular level and you’d be surprised what she can do to a demon with a bit of baking soda.

A British bloke in a cardy

Every supernatural show should have one.

Strong woman = witch (throughout history)

But that doesn’t mean that when a demon dog attacks, a strong woman isn’t going to worry about her hair extensions.

Fighting evil with humour

There will be plenty of laugh-out-loud moments between the magic, murder and mystery. So strap yourselves in cos this show is gonna be fun!

All new Charmed is coming to ELEVEN 8.30 Tuesday 16 October, and catch up on tenplay

