'We’ve Trained Every Night For This Over The Last Ten Years': Hamish Blake And Zoë Foster Blake Join Celebrity Gogglebox

The show everyone has been waiting for will invite viewers into the loungerooms of our most famous celebrities, as they step away from their known habitats- panel desks, radio mics, stages, stoves and television hosting duties. Get comfy on the couch with the celebrities as they become our first famous armchair critics on Celebrity Gogglebox Australia.

The first celebrities to take their position on the couch are Hamish Blake and Zoë Foster Blake, one of Australia’s most-loved couples. Best known for his success across both radio and television, Hamish started out in radio with comedy partner Andy Lee, and is currently heard weekly on LiSTNR with their self-titled, #1 rated podcast. On television, Hamish’s talent spans hosting, producing and creating, as he entertains national audiences with top rating and award-winning shows including LEGO Masters Australia.

Entrepreneur Zoë is the creator of clean, cruelty-free Australian skin care line, Go-To, and is recognised as an author of twelve books, including the best-selling beauty bible, ‘Amazinger Face’, children’s title ‘No One Likes A Fart’ and novel ‘The Wrong Girl’, which became an acclaimed TV series.

Hamish Blake said: “We’ve trained every night for this over the last ten years, we’ve got this.”

Keep your ears and eyes peeled for more announcements in the coming weeks of celebrity families who will join the Hamish and Zoë on Celebrity Gogglebox. Viewers will discover what shows make our celebrities laugh, debate, and scream at their television screens and the question everyone is asking - will they be watching themselves?

The Celebrity Gogglebox Australia special episode premieres on Thursday, 3 March At 8.30pm On 10 And 10 Play On Demand, preceding the return of the 15th season of Gogglebox Australia from Thursday, 10 March At 8.30pm On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.