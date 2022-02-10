The Irwins, Julia Morris, Alex Perry and More Join Celebrity Gogglebox

**update**

The final two households to feature on Celebrity Gogglebox Australia will be Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott and mate MasterChef Australia judge Andy Allen, as well as Anthony Callea and his husband Tim Campbell. They will join the stellar line up of celebrities for the highly anticipated premiere special episode of Celebrity Gogglebox Australia.

Dylan Alcott and Andy Allen

2022 Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott AO joins his friend Andy Allen who he met when Andy moved to Melbourne to take up his role as judge on MasterChef Australia. Andy and Dylan are sports nuts who spend a lot of time watching and talking about sport, and now they'll be on Dylan's couch for Celebrity Gogglebox Australia.

Dylan, an accomplished athlete, speaker, and media commentator has won 23 Grand Slam tennis titles and Paralympic gold and silver medals in tennis and basketball. A passionate advocate for people living with a disability, Dylan founded the Dylan Alcott Foundation to provide scholarships and grant funding to marginalised Australians with a disability and co-founded Get Skilled Access.

Celebrity Chef Andy Allen is best known for winning MasterChef Australia in 2012 and coming full circle to become judge of the much-loved cooking competition MasterChef Australia and Junior MasterChef Australia. Andy also co-hosted Farm to Fork and appeared on Three Blue Ducks and Eat Australia. Andy is the co-owner of the restaurant group Three Blue Ducks, with restaurants operating in major cities around Australia.

Anthony Callea & Tim Campbell

ARIA Award winner Anthony Callea joins husband Tim Campbell on the couch, a familiar spot for these two. As one of the country’s finest and most recognised singers, Anthony still holds the title of the fastest selling song in Australian history for The Prayer and has accumulated a string of multi-platinum and gold albums and singles. Anthony also joins the elite ranks of artists who have had three or more albums debut at #1 in ARIA chart history. Married to Anthony since 2014, Tim Campbell is one of Australia's most versatile entertainers, known for his roles on stage and screen including Home and Away and House Husbands. Tim hosted national prime time shows Celebrity Singing Bee and National Bingo Night and appears on travel show Postcards. On stage Tim has had leading roles in Wicked, Rent, Hairspray and Shout! and loves performing at Carols By Candlelight.

"You would think after more than two years sitting on the lounge together watching copious amounts of trash TV and keeping Dan Murphy’s in business, we would not want to be around each other anytime soon? But here we are, back on the lounge together, martini in hand and ready to kill each other, well we mean, we look forward to waxing lyrical about everything on TV, again! Let’s just hope we don’t end up in divorce on national TV,” Anthony and Tim said.

The Irwin’s - Terri, Bindi & Robert

Australia’s favourite family and Wildlife Warriors will gather together on their couch to get acquainted with the latest our television screens have to offer. Terri, a passionate wildlife spokesperson and conservation icon dedicates her life fulfilling her late husband Steve Irwin’s legacy.

Bindi and Robert have both inherited their parent’s love for wildlife and are determined to have a positive impact on the planet, continuing to educate through their television series including Crickey! It’s The Irwins. Bindi recently became a mum to daughter Grace, while Robert continues to educate thousands of guests in Australia Zoo’s daily Wildlife Warrior’s Show.

Dave Hughes & Holly Ife

One of Australia’s favourite comedians, Hughesy’s trademark Australian drawl and larrikin style has brought him success across the comedy stage, television, and radio. From a judge on The Masked Singer Australia to solving everyday Aussie’s problems on Hughesy, We Have a Problem, Dave also forms part of the Hughesy, Ed & Erin breakfast crew on Sydney’s 2DayFM.

Joining Hughesy is wife Holly, a teacher. Parents to three children, the pair have co-written several children’s books including Excuse Me and How (Not) To Annoy Dad.

Julia Morris & Nazeem Hussain

Having just returned from the jungle, Julia looks forward to putting her feet up alongside good friend Nazeem Hussain. As one of Australia’s most accomplished and celebrated performers, Julia is well known for co-hosting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and for winning the first season of Celebrity Apprentice.

Nazeem, known for his first love of stand-up comedy, has also become a much-loved television and radio personality as creator and star of his TV shows, Legally Brown and Orange Is The New Brown and a regular on The Project.

Matt Preston & Lachy Hulme

TV Personality, award winning food journalist and cookbook author, well known for his television role as a MasterChef Australia judge and author of 8 best-selling cookbooks including his latest, World of Flavour. Matt writes a weekly national food column in NewsCorp’s Stellar Magazine, is senior editor of delicious and Taste magazines and now adds radio broadcaster to his resumé, hosting his own show on ABC Radio Melbourne.

Matt is joined on the couch by his best mate, the Logie and AACTA Award winning Lachy Hulme, best known for his roles as Murph in The Hollowmen, Kerry Packer in Howzat! Kerry Packer's War, and Dr Martin Clegg in Offspring. Lachy has also appeared in movie and theatre productions over the past 30 years and well known as the voice of Fox Footy.

Lachy agreed to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox Australia only because Matt promised to cook him dinner during the show!

Alex Perry, Joh Bailey & Cheyenne Tozzi

One of Australia’s leading fashion designers and commentators, Alex Perry is recognised for his long-term tenure as judge on Australia’s Next Top Model. Alex has more recently recreated the glamour of the world’s great hotels, focusing his design ingenuity on a hotel complex, Alex Perry Hotel & Apartments.

Collaborator and friend Joh Bailey is regarded as one of Australia and the world’s most in-demand hairstylists, whose signature hair has been seen on the likes of the late Diana Princess of Wales, Elle Macpherson, Kylie Minogue, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian.

Joining them is Cheyenne Tozzi, one of Australia’s most popular models and media personalities, having graced the covers of Vogue and GQ, and appearing with Naomi Campbell on The Face Australia and with Alex Perry on Australia’s Next Top Model as a mentor.

Celia Pacquola & Luke McGregor

Best friends, comedians, writers, and actors, Celia and Luke are renowned as the co-creators and stars of the smash hit ABC comedy Rosehaven, and their previous work together on Utopia. Celia has also appeared in acclaimed dramas The Beautiful Lie, Offspring, Love Me, and made her feature film debut in The Breaker Upperers produced by Taika Waititi.