CardFight!! Vanguard G follows the story of Chrono Shindou, a middle school student who has chosen a path of boredom and loneliness. However, this all changes when he mysteriously finds a deck of cards and is thrown into the world of card fighting.

Along Chrono’s journey to find out why these cards have appeared in his life he discovers that through friendship, courage and hard work he can become the greatest card fighter the world has ever seen!