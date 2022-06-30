Featuring astonishing accidents, spectacular smashes and enthralling escapes, Car Crash Global: Caught on Camera presents some of the most incredible videos from the world's roads.

With millions of motorists, bikers and cyclists now capturing such clips on roads in Russia, America, Australia, the Far East and right across Europe, life behind the wheel has changed forever.

The explosion in dashcams means everything we see through the windscreen can now appear on our TV screens. And the footage is all the more compelling because it’s real, it’s raw – and it puts the viewer in the driving seat, as the drama unfolds.