Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
R18+ | Movies

Air Date: Sun 1 Aug 2021
Expires: in about 1 month

A high school prom faces a deadly threat. A flesh eating virus that spreads via a popular brand of bottled water. THIS FILM IS RATED R18+. IT CONTAINS HIGH IMPACT MATERIAL THAT IS RESTRICTED TO ADULTS ONLY

Movie

Watch

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2016

About the Show

A high school prom faces a deadly threat. A flesh eating virus that spreads via a popular brand of bottled water.