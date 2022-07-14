Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Movies
Air Date: Sun 1 Aug 2021
Expires: in about 1 month
A high school prom faces a deadly threat. A flesh eating virus that spreads via a popular brand of bottled water. THIS FILM IS RATED R18+. IT CONTAINS HIGH IMPACT MATERIAL THAT IS RESTRICTED TO ADULTS ONLY
Movie
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2016
About the Show
A high school prom faces a deadly threat. A flesh eating virus that spreads via a popular brand of bottled water.