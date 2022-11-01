BY DESIGN HEROES is a new documentary series as part of the BY DESIGN group of series’.

Taking an intimate look at the exceptional people behind design success stories, each episode focusses on one key player in the world of design and innovation, on where they began, how they built their vision, key influencers, and the pivotal moments that formed their path to success.

In an observational documentary style, we take a deep dive to discover what it really takes to succeed and continue succeeding.

With a particular focus on design and innovation, we look at their business philosophy, design ethos and reveal how there is often a complex tale of highs and lows behind every success story and that only through this rocky road can true resilience and legacy be created.

Mavericks, game-changers, disruptors - these are our BY DESIGN HEROES!