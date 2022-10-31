Butterbean's Cafe - S1 Ep. 2

Episodes
S1 Ep. 20 - The Sugar Plum Fairy!
It's the holiday season in Puddlebrook! When Butterbean's Sugar Plum Fairy Cake goes missing, Cricket is afraid the Sugar Plum Fairy won't visit. Will the Bean Team have a fairy happy holiday?
S1 Ep. 21 - Flutter Butter! / Cricket Delivers!
When Ms. Marmalady makes sandwiches with Butterbean's magical flutter butter, it's a recipe for disaster! Cricket helps Jasper make deliveries, but she keeps making mistakes! Will she give up?
S1 Ep. 22 - Bad Luck Jasper! / Green Machine To The Rescue!
Jasper worries his bad luck will ruin his chances of winning the Green Machine! Jasper's excited to make his first delivery on the Green Machine, but he runs into trouble. Will he make it?
S1 Ep. 23 - Cricket's Forever Friend / Dazzle's Tea-Riffic Teapot!
Cricket's friend is moving away! When they get in a fight, Cricket worries she's missed her chance to say goodbye. Cricket thinks she's broken Dazzle's teapot. Will she hide her mistake?
S1 Ep. 24 - Cricket's Treasure Hunt! / The Puddlebrook Gold Rush!
Cricket goes on a treasure hunt for a mysterious, ruby red fruit. Will she find the treasure? A rumour has everyone wondering: is there gold treasure buried at Butterbean's Cafe?
S1 Ep. 25 - The Great Egg Hunt! / Upside-Down Frown Cake!
When Spork and Spatch take Butterbean's Easter eggs, Cricket goes on a hunt to get them back! Mrs. Marmalady is having a bad day. Will Spork and Spatch find a way to turn her frown upside down?
S1 Ep. 26 - The Missing Veggies!/cricket The Flower Girl!
All the veggies are disappearing from Poppy's garden and the Bean Team thinks Ms. Marmalady is behind it! Cricket stains her flower girl dress! Will she be able to fix it before the wedding?