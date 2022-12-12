Butterbean's Cafe - S1 Ep. 6

Episodes
S1 Ep. 23 - Cricket's Forever Friend / Dazzle's Tea-Riffic Teapot!
Cricket's friend is moving away! When they get in a fight, Cricket worries she's missed her chance to say goodbye. Cricket thinks she's broken Dazzle's teapot. Will she hide her mistake?
S1 Ep. 24 - Cricket's Treasure Hunt! / The Puddlebrook Gold Rush!
Cricket goes on a treasure hunt for a mysterious, ruby red fruit. Will she find the treasure? A rumour has everyone wondering: is there gold treasure buried at Butterbean's Cafe?
S1 Ep. 25 - The Great Egg Hunt! / Upside-Down Frown Cake!
When Spork and Spatch take Butterbean's Easter eggs, Cricket goes on a hunt to get them back! Mrs. Marmalady is having a bad day. Will Spork and Spatch find a way to turn her frown upside down?
S1 Ep. 26 - The Missing Veggies!/cricket The Flower Girl!
All the veggies are disappearing from Poppy's garden and the Bean Team thinks Ms. Marmalady is behind it! Cricket stains her flower girl dress! Will she be able to fix it before the wedding?
S1 Ep. 1 - Grandma Nana Banana Bread / Lots And Lots Of Lemons!
Dazzle suprises her grandma by making banana bread but she can't remember the last ingredient! When Ms. Marmalady switches Jasper's fruit order with a lemon delivery, he's in for a sour surprise.
S1 Ep. 2 - Friendship Pretzels!/the Wild Tooth Chase
When Dazzle gives Butterbean a friendship necklace, Poppy feels left out. Will Poppy tell her fairy friends how she's feeling? Later, Cricket loses her first tooth!
S1 Ep. 3 - Fluttercakes! / The Perfect Picnic!
Ms. Marmalady won't let the garbage man empty Butterbean's dumpster unless she beats her in a pancake-making contest. Ms. Marmalady sabotages the Puddle Scouts' picnic with ants!