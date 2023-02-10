Butterbean's Cafe - S1 Ep. 4

Episodes
S1 Ep. 3 - Fluttercakes! / The Perfect Picnic!
Ms. Marmalady won't let the garbage man empty Butterbean's dumpster unless she beats her in a pancake-making contest. Ms. Marmalady sabotages the Puddle Scouts' picnic with ants!
S1 Ep. 4 - Dazzle's Cake-Tastrophe! / Cricket's First Menu!
When Dazzle is left in charge of the cafe, she tries to do everything herself. Will she learn to ask for help? Cricket's first lunch menu is ruined when all the ketchup goes missing!
S1 Ep. 18 - Café Ballet / Cricket Goes Camping!
Poppy has to practice for ballet tryouts, but her cafe duties keep getting in the way! Can she do both? Cricket is nervous about her first camping trip. Can Butterbean help overcome her fear?
S1 Ep. 19 - The Messy Barbecue! / Poppy's Lost Cookbook!
Cricket makes special shirts for the cafe's BBQ, but the crew gets them all dirty. Will Cricket get upset? When Poppy donates her cookbook by mistake, Ms. Marmalady finds it!
S1 Ep. 20 - The Sugar Plum Fairy!
It's the holiday season in Puddlebrook! When Butterbean's Sugar Plum Fairy Cake goes missing, Cricket is afraid the Sugar Plum Fairy won't visit. Will the Bean Team have a fairy happy holiday?
S1 Ep. 21 - Flutter Butter! / Cricket Delivers!
When Ms. Marmalady makes sandwiches with Butterbean's magical flutter butter, it's a recipe for disaster! Cricket helps Jasper make deliveries, but she keeps making mistakes! Will she give up?
S1 Ep. 22 - Bad Luck Jasper! / Green Machine To The Rescue!
Jasper worries his bad luck will ruin his chances of winning the Green Machine! Jasper's excited to make his first delivery on the Green Machine, but he runs into trouble. Will he make it?