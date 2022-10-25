Butterbean's Cafe - S1 Ep. 25

Episodes
S1 Ep. 16 - Surprise Cake! / Tic TAC Tomato!
Cricket wants to surprise Poppy with a cake! But can she finish it before Poppy returns from running errands? Cricket loses a game at the cafe's Game Day. Will she learn to be a good sport?
S1 Ep. 17 - A Fairy Sneezy Day! / The Queen Of Quiche!
Poppy's allergic to something, and everyone thinks it's Cookie! Will the Bean Team have to send their kitty away? Later, Butterbean and Ms. Marmalady both make quiche for the mayor!
S1 Ep. 18 - Cafe Ballet / Cricket Goes Camping!
Poppy has to practice for ballet tryouts, but her cafe duties keep getting in the way! Can she do both? Cricket is nervous about her first camping trip. Can Butterbean help overcome her fear?
S1 Ep. 19 - The Messy Barbecue! / Poppy's Lost Cookbook!
Cricket makes special shirts for the cafe's BBQ, but the crew gets them all dirty. Will Cricket get upset? When Poppy donates her cookbook by mistake, Ms. Marmalady finds it!
S1 Ep. 20 - The Sugar Plum Fairy!
It's the holiday season in Puddlebrook! When Butterbean's Sugar Plum Fairy Cake goes missing, Cricket is afraid the Sugar Plum Fairy won't visit. Will the Bean Team have a fairy happy holiday?
S1 Ep. 21 - Flutter Butter! / Cricket Delivers!
When Ms. Marmalady makes sandwiches with Butterbean's magical flutter butter, it's a recipe for disaster! Cricket helps Jasper make deliveries, but she keeps making mistakes! Will she give up?
S1 Ep. 22 - Bad Luck Jasper! / Green Machine To The Rescue!
Jasper worries his bad luck will ruin his chances of winning the Green Machine! Jasper's excited to make his first delivery on the Green Machine, but he runs into trouble. Will he make it?