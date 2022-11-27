Butterbean's Cafe - S1 Ep. 21

Episodes
S1 Ep. 13 - Monkey Cookie Escape! / The New Neighbors!
When a magical mishap makes monkey cookies come alive, the crew has to stop the cookies' monkey business and the fairy friends leave a welcome basket for their new neighbours.
S1 Ep. 14 - A Bean For Halloween!
It's Halloween! The Bean Team is trying to prep for their big party, but spooky things keep happening around the cafe. Cricket is convinced it's a ghost!
S1 Ep. 15 - Where's Cookie? / Jasper Learns To Bake!
Cricket accidentally overwhelms Cookie, the cafe's new kitty, and Cookie runs off. Will the fairy friends find her? Poppy teaches Jasper how to make cinnamon buns.
S1 Ep. 16 - Surprise Cake! / Tic TAC Tomato!
Cricket wants to surprise Poppy with a cake! But can she finish it before Poppy returns from running errands? Cricket loses a game at the cafe's Game Day. Will she learn to be a good sport?
S1 Ep. 17 - A Fairy Sneezy Day! / The Queen Of Quiche!
Poppy's allergic to something, and everyone thinks it's Cookie! Will the Bean Team have to send their kitty away? Later, Butterbean and Ms. Marmalady both make quiche for the mayor!
S1 Ep. 18 - Cafe Ballet / Cricket Goes Camping!
Poppy has to practice for ballet tryouts, but her cafe duties keep getting in the way! Can she do both? Cricket is nervous about her first camping trip. Can Butterbean help overcome her fear?
S1 Ep. 19 - The Messy Barbecue! / Poppy's Lost Cookbook!
Cricket makes special shirts for the cafe's BBQ, but the crew gets them all dirty. Will Cricket get upset? When Poppy donates her cookbook by mistake, Ms. Marmalady finds it!