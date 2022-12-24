Butterbean's Cafe - S1 Ep. 20

Episodes
S1 Ep. 5 - The Sweetest Ride! / A Grilled Cheese For The Big Cheese!
Butterbean's delivery truck breaks down so Mr. Brookwrench turns it into a glittery cafe on wheels! Later, the President has to cancel her lunch. Will Butterbean be able to bring lunch to her instead?
S1 Ep. 6 - Wedding Cake Switcheroo / Fairy Berry Parfait!
Ms. Marmalady switches her disastrous wedding cake with Butterbean's beautiful cake. Later, Butterbean needs yoghurt for her Fairy Berry Parfaits, but Ms. Marmalady buys all the yoghurt at the market!
S1 Ep. 7 - The Grand Opening!
When Butterbean and her friends open Butterbean's Cafe, their jealous rival Ms. Marmalady tries to ruin everything. But she's no match for friendship, teamwork, and fairy yummy food.
S1 Ep. 8 - Rainbow Noodle Soup / Pizza Party!
Butterbean is at home sick. Will the crew be able to make rainbow noodle soup for their customers without her?
S1 Ep. 9 - The Starlight Cupcake Surprise! / Summer Slushies!
The crew accidentally delivers unfrosted cupcakes to a customer. Will Cricket's new piping skills save the party?
S1 Ep. 10 - Spring Has Sprung! / Dazzle Loves To Sing!
Butterbean makes a cake to look just like flowers, but will it be ruined by showers? How does Butterbean tell Dazzle that her singing is great, but also distracting without hurting her feelings?
S1 Ep. 11 - Switchin' In The Kitchen! / The Breadstick Bicycle!
Dazzle and Poppy each think that the other's job is easier, so they switch jobs to see! Later, when the Sweet Ride can't make a delivery, can Cricket ride her bike to save the day?