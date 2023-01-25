Butterbean's Cafe - S1 Ep. 19

Episodes
S1 Ep. 11 - Switchin' In The Kitchen! / The Breadstick Bicycle!
Dazzle and Poppy each think that the other's job is easier, so they switch jobs to see! Later, when the Sweet Ride can't make a delivery, can Cricket ride her bike to save the day?
S1 Ep. 12 - Butterbean Babysits! / Fairy Cozy Cocoa!
Butterbean offers to babysit a toddler for the day, but it turns out to be harder than she thought! Later, Butterbean promises hot cocoa and marshmallows to a customer.
S1 Ep. 13 - Monkey Cookie Escape! / The New Neighbors!
When a magical mishap makes monkey cookies come alive, the crew has to stop the cookies' monkey business and the fairy friends leave a welcome basket for their new neighbours.
S1 Ep. 14 - A Bean For Halloween!
It's Halloween! The Bean Team is trying to prep for their big party, but spooky things keep happening around the cafe. Cricket is convinced it's a ghost!
S1 Ep. 15 - Where's Cookie? / Jasper Learns To Bake!
Cricket accidentally overwhelms Cookie, the cafe's new kitty, and Cookie runs off. Will the fairy friends find her? Poppy teaches Jasper how to make cinnamon buns.
S1 Ep. 16 - Surprise Cake! / Tic TAC Tomato!
Cricket wants to surprise Poppy with a cake! But can she finish it before Poppy returns from running errands? Cricket loses a game at the cafe's Game Day. Will she learn to be a good sport?
S1 Ep. 17 - A Fairy Sneezy Day! / The Queen Of Quiche!
Poppy's allergic to something, and everyone thinks it's Cookie! Will the Bean Team have to send their kitty away? Later, Butterbean and Ms. Marmalady both make quiche for the mayor!