Butterbean's Cafe

Butterbean's Cafe - S1 Ep. 18
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

Poppy has to practice for ballet tryouts, but her cafe duties keep getting in the way! Can she do both? Cricket is nervous about her first camping trip. Can Butterbean help overcome her fear?

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Spring Has Sprung! / Dazzle Loves To Sing!

Butterbean makes a cake to look just like flowers, but will it be ruined by showers? How does Butterbean tell Dazzle that her singing is great, but also distracting without hurting her feelings?

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - Switchin' In The Kitchen! / The Breadstick Bicycle!

Dazzle and Poppy each think that the other's job is easier, so they switch jobs to see! Later, when the Sweet Ride can't make a delivery, can Cricket ride her bike to save the day?

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - Butterbean Babysits! / Fairy Cozy Cocoa!

Butterbean offers to babysit a toddler for the day, but it turns out to be harder than she thought! Later, Butterbean promises hot cocoa and marshmallows to a customer.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 13 - Monkey Cookie Escape! / The New Neighbors!

When a magical mishap makes monkey cookies come alive, the crew has to stop the cookies' monkey business and the fairy friends leave a welcome basket for their new neighbours.

S1 Ep. 14 - A Bean For Halloween!

S1 Ep. 14 - A Bean For Halloween!

It's Halloween! The Bean Team is trying to prep for their big party, but spooky things keep happening around the cafe. Cricket is convinced it's a ghost!

S1 Ep. 20 - The Sugar Plum Fairy!

S1 Ep. 20 - The Sugar Plum Fairy!

It's the holiday season in Puddlebrook! When Butterbean's Sugar Plum Fairy Cake goes missing, Cricket is afraid the Sugar Plum Fairy won't visit. Will the Bean Team have a fairy happy holiday?

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 15 - Where's Cookie? / Jasper Learns To Bake!

Cricket accidentally overwhelms Cookie, the cafe's new kitty, and Cookie runs off. Will the fairy friends find her? Poppy teaches Jasper how to make cinnamon buns.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 16 - Surprise Cake! / Tic TAC Tomato!

Cricket wants to surprise Poppy with a cake! But can she finish it before Poppy returns from running errands? Cricket loses a game at the cafe's Game Day. Will she learn to be a good sport?

Season 1