Butterbean's Cafe - S1 Ep. 17

Episodes
S1 Ep. 8 - Rainbow Noodle Soup / Pizza Party!
Butterbean is at home sick. Will the crew be able to make rainbow noodle soup for their customers without her?
S1 Ep. 9 - The Starlight Cupcake Surprise! / Summer Slushies!
The crew accidentally delivers unfrosted cupcakes to a customer. Will Cricket's new piping skills save the party?
S1 Ep. 10 - Spring Has Sprung! / Dazzle Loves To Sing!
Butterbean makes a cake to look just like flowers, but will it be ruined by showers? How does Butterbean tell Dazzle that her singing is great, but also distracting without hurting her feelings?
S1 Ep. 11 - Switchin' In The Kitchen! / The Breadstick Bicycle!
Dazzle and Poppy each think that the other's job is easier, so they switch jobs to see! Later, when the Sweet Ride can't make a delivery, can Cricket ride her bike to save the day?
S1 Ep. 12 - Butterbean Babysits! / Fairy Cozy Cocoa!
Butterbean offers to babysit a toddler for the day, but it turns out to be harder than she thought! Later, Butterbean promises hot cocoa and marshmallows to a customer.
S1 Ep. 13 - Monkey Cookie Escape! / The New Neighbors!
When a magical mishap makes monkey cookies come alive, the crew has to stop the cookies' monkey business and the fairy friends leave a welcome basket for their new neighbours.
S1 Ep. 14 - A Bean For Halloween!
It's Halloween! The Bean Team is trying to prep for their big party, but spooky things keep happening around the cafe. Cricket is convinced it's a ghost!