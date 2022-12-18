Butterbean's Cafe

Butterbean's Cafe - S1 Ep. 10
G | Kids

Butterbean makes a cake to look just like flowers, but will it be ruined by showers? How does Butterbean tell Dazzle that her singing is great, but also distracting without hurting her feelings?

S1 Ep. 1 - Grandma Nana Banana Bread / Lots And Lots Of Lemons!

Dazzle suprises her grandma by making banana bread but she can't remember the last ingredient! When Ms. Marmalady switches Jasper's fruit order with a lemon delivery, he's in for a sour surprise.

S1 Ep. 2 - Friendship Pretzels!/the Wild Tooth Chase

When Dazzle gives Butterbean a friendship necklace, Poppy feels left out. Will Poppy tell her fairy friends how she's feeling? Later, Cricket loses her first tooth!

S1 Ep. 3 - Fluttercakes! / The Perfect Picnic!

Ms. Marmalady won't let the garbage man empty Butterbean's dumpster unless she beats her in a pancake-making contest. Ms. Marmalady sabotages the Puddle Scouts' picnic with ants!

S1 Ep. 4 - Dazzle's Cake-Tastrophe! / Cricket's First Menu!

When Dazzle is left in charge of the cafe, she tries to do everything herself. Will she learn to ask for help? Cricket's first lunch menu is ruined when all the ketchup goes missing!

S1 Ep. 5 - The Sweetest Ride! / A Grilled Cheese For The Big Cheese!

Butterbean's delivery truck breaks down so Mr. Brookwrench turns it into a glittery cafe on wheels! Later, the President has to cancel her lunch. Will Butterbean be able to bring lunch to her instead?

S1 Ep. 6 - Wedding Cake Switcheroo / Fairy Berry Parfait!

Ms. Marmalady switches her disastrous wedding cake with Butterbean's beautiful cake. Later, Butterbean needs yoghurt for her Fairy Berry Parfaits, but Ms. Marmalady buys all the yoghurt at the market!

S1 Ep. 7 - The Grand Opening!

When Butterbean and her friends open Butterbean's Cafe, their jealous rival Ms. Marmalady tries to ruin everything. But she's no match for friendship, teamwork, and fairy yummy food.

S1 Ep. 8 - Rainbow Noodle Soup / Pizza Party!

Butterbean is at home sick. Will the crew be able to make rainbow noodle soup for their customers without her?

Season 1