Butterbean's Cafe - S1 Ep. 1

Episodes
S1 Ep. 1 - Grandma Nana Banana Bread / Lots And Lots Of Lemons!
Dazzle suprises her grandma by making banana bread but she can't remember the last ingredient! When Ms. Marmalady switches Jasper's fruit order with a lemon delivery, he's in for a sour surprise.
S1 Ep. 2 - Friendship Pretzels!/the Wild Tooth Chase
When Dazzle gives Butterbean a friendship necklace, Poppy feels left out. Will Poppy tell her fairy friends how she's feeling? Later, Cricket loses her first tooth!
S1 Ep. 3 - Fluttercakes! / The Perfect Picnic!
Ms. Marmalady won't let the garbage man empty Butterbean's dumpster unless she beats her in a pancake-making contest. Ms. Marmalady sabotages the Puddle Scouts' picnic with ants!