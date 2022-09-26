Butterbean's Cafe

Episodes
S2 Ep. 16 - Fairy Pop!
Butterbean and Ms. Marmalady compete in the musical talent show, "Hey, You Got Talent"! Ms. Marmalady has bad beans, but Butterbean has her fairy friends! Who will win?
S2 Ep. 17 - Firefighter Jasper! / Cookie To The Rescue!
When the Fire Chief asks for Jasper's help, he learns there's more than one way to be a hero!
S2 Ep. 18 - Cricket's First Fairy Finish! / Tricky Sticky Buns!
Cricket wants to do the fairy finish for her friends, but she needs a lesson first. Will she master the magic in time?
S2 Ep. 19 - Happy Birthday, Cricket! / Friendly Frank!
Butterbean wants to make Cricket's birthday wish come true, but everything keeps going wrong!
S2 Ep. 20 - The Big Birthday Hiccup! / Skater 'taters!
When the Bean Team makes Principal Stoneybrook a birthday cake, Ms. Marmalady tries to put a big hiccup in their plans!