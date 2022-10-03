Bunsen Is A Beast

Bunsen Is A Beast - S1 Ep. 6
PG | Kids

Expires: in 8 days

Bunsen takes Mikey to Dimmsdale, while Amanda secretly follows. The group has a great time, until Mr. Crocker and Amanda team up and decide to take them down!

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Unhappy Campers/hall Of Justice

Bunsen tries to help Mikey overcome his fear of the woods during an overnight camping trip. Amanda tries to sabotage Mikey and Bunsen after they are appointed the new hall monitors.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - Happy Beastgiving/beastern Standard Time

It's the beast holiday, Beastgiving, so Mikey helps Bunsen deliver dream gifts to the citizens of Muckledunk. Bunsen's internal clock gets thrown off during daylight saving time.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - Thunder And Frightening/eyes On The Pies

Amanda learns of Bunsen's strong fear of thunder, she plans to scare him out of Muckledunk. Bunsen wants to win pies for Mikey, but Bunsen starts to lose his memory after getting hiccups.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - Tooth Or Consequences

It's teeth losing season for Bunsen, and having so many teeth, Mikey explains that Bunsen will be richer than Amanda once the Tooth Fairy leaves him money for them.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - Beast Of Friends

Bunsen takes Mikey to Dimmsdale, while Amanda secretly follows. The group has a great time, until Mr. Crocker and Amanda team up and decide to take them down!

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Fright At The Museum/handsome Beast

After discovering Bunsen's uncle in a museum, Bunsen and Mikey try to sneak him out before Amanda catches them. After Bunsen sprays himself with fancy body spray, he becomes Amanda's desire.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Spelling Beast/mikey Is A Beast

Bunsen turns into a bee and wins the spelling bee. When MMA fighter, Jerry The Beast picks Bunsen to be his new mascot, Mikey has to prove that he is a beast too.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 3 - Bearly Acceptable Behavior/beast Busters

Amanda tries to get Bunsen kicked out of school when he brings a dangerous bear to class. Bunsen and Mikey have to save Amanda from mischievous Sneeze Beasts that escape from Bunsen's nose.

Season 1