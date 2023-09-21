Bunsen Is A Beast

Bunsen Is A Beast - S1 Ep. 5
PG | Kids

After discovering Bunsen's uncle in a museum, Bunsen and Mikey try to sneak him out before Amanda catches them. After Bunsen sprays himself with fancy body spray, he becomes Amanda's desire.

Episodes
22 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Fright At The Museum/handsome Beast

22 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Spelling Beast/mikey Is A Beast

Bunsen turns into a bee and wins the spelling bee. When MMA fighter, Jerry The Beast picks Bunsen to be his new mascot, Mikey has to prove that he is a beast too.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 3 - Bearly Acceptable Behavior/beast Busters

Amanda tries to get Bunsen kicked out of school when he brings a dangerous bear to class. Bunsen and Mikey have to save Amanda from mischievous Sneeze Beasts that escape from Bunsen's nose.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - Hide And Go Freak/bunsen Screams For Ice Cream

Bunsen, Mikey and Amanda play the beast version of "Hide and Go Seek" in Bunsen's house. Bunsen's love of ice cream almost gets him expelled when Amanda uses it to lure him out of school.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - Bunsen Is A Beast!/body And The Beast

Bunsen attends his first day of human Middle School in hopes to prove that beasts and humans can happily co-exist. Bunsen literally loses his head on picture day and now Mikey has to help him find it!

Season 1