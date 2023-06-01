Bunsen Is A Beast - S1 Ep. 4

Bunsen Is A Beast

Bunsen turns into a bee and wins the spelling bee. When MMA fighter, Jerry The Beast picks Bunsen to be his new mascot, Mikey has to prove that he is a beast too.

21 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - Hug IT Out-Ch/guinea Some Lovin’

Amanda gets trapped in Bunsen's hugging chair and can only be released once she is happy. Bunsen falls in love with a guinea pig and tries to woo her, while Amanda tries to sabotage the love affair.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - Astro-Nots

Mikey and Bunsen run into Commander Cone, mistaking him for a Mastronaut. Not wanting to disappoint his fans, Commander Cone gives them a tour of MASA and accidentally launches them into space.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Unhappy Campers/hall Of Justice

Bunsen tries to help Mikey overcome his fear of the woods during an overnight camping trip. Amanda tries to sabotage Mikey and Bunsen after they are appointed the new hall monitors.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - Happy Beastgiving/beastern Standard Time

It's the beast holiday, Beastgiving, so Mikey helps Bunsen deliver dream gifts to the citizens of Muckledunk. Bunsen's internal clock gets thrown off during daylight saving time.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - Thunder And Frightening/eyes On The Pies

Amanda learns of Bunsen's strong fear of thunder, she plans to scare him out of Muckledunk. Bunsen wants to win pies for Mikey, but Bunsen starts to lose his memory after getting hiccups.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - Tooth Or Consequences

It's teeth losing season for Bunsen, and having so many teeth, Mikey explains that Bunsen will be richer than Amanda once the Tooth Fairy leaves him money for them.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - Beast Of Friends

Bunsen takes Mikey to Dimmsdale, while Amanda secretly follows. The group has a great time, until Mr. Crocker and Amanda team up and decide to take them down!

22 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Fright At The Museum/handsome Beast

After discovering Bunsen's uncle in a museum, Bunsen and Mikey try to sneak him out before Amanda catches them. After Bunsen sprays himself with fancy body spray, he becomes Amanda's desire.

