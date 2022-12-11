Bunsen Is A Beast - S1 Ep. 25

Episodes
S1 Ep. 7 - Tooth Or Consequences
It's teeth losing season for Bunsen, and having so many teeth, Mikey explains that Bunsen will be richer than Amanda once the Tooth Fairy leaves him money for them.
S1 Ep. 6 - Beast Of Friends
Bunsen takes Mikey to Dimmsdale, while Amanda secretly follows. The group has a great time, until Mr. Crocker and Amanda team up and decide to take them down!
S1 Ep. 5 - Fright At The Museum/handsome Beast
After discovering Bunsen's uncle in a museum, Bunsen and Mikey try to sneak him out before Amanda catches them. After Bunsen sprays himself with fancy body spray, he becomes Amanda's desire.
S1 Ep. 4 - Spelling Beast/mikey Is A Beast
Bunsen turns into a bee and wins the spelling bee. When MMA fighter, Jerry The Beast picks Bunsen to be his new mascot, Mikey has to prove that he is a beast too.
S1 Ep. 3 - Bearly Acceptable Behavior/beast Busters
Amanda tries to get Bunsen kicked out of school when he brings a dangerous bear to class. Bunsen and Mikey have to save Amanda from mischievous Sneeze Beasts that escape from Bunsen's nose.
S1 Ep. 25 - Bunsen Saves Christmas
Bunsen is super excited about celebrating his first Christmas ever. But when Amanda finds out she's on the naughty list, she stuffs Santa in a gift box and hijacks all the toys.
S1 Ep. 24 - Snooze Alarm/split Decision
Mikey discovers that Bunsen is about to hibernate for 50 years!... Mikey and Bunsen go on a shopping spree adventure at "I've So Gotta Have It" store.