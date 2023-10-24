Bunsen Is A Beast

Bunsen Is A Beast - S1 Ep. 24
PG | Kids

Mikey discovers that Bunsen is about to hibernate for 50 years!... Mikey and Bunsen go on a shopping spree adventure at "I've So Gotta Have It" store.

21 mins

S1 Ep. 26 - Friend Or Phony/beauty Or The Beast

Mikey and Bunsen get picked to be contestants on the Beast TV game show "Friend or Phony"... Mikey and Bunsen's friendship is in jeopardy when Mikey has to choose between Bunsen and his Dream Girl

21 mins

S1 Ep. 25 - Bunsen Saves Christmas

Bunsen is super excited about celebrating his first Christmas ever. But when Amanda finds out she's on the naughty list, she stuffs Santa in a gift box and hijacks all the toys.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 24 - Snooze Alarm/split Decision

Mikey discovers that Bunsen is about to hibernate for 50 years!... Mikey and Bunsen go on a shopping spree adventure at "I've So Gotta Have It" store.

21 mins

S1 Ep. 23 - Hair Today Gone Tomorrow/ice Dream

Mikey and Bunsen use Boodles' fur to turn invisible and sneak into a scary movie... Mikey and Bunsen try to help their hero, the local ice cream delivery guy, Commander Cone, find his dream job.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 22 - Remote Outta Control/network Newbs

When Bunsen eats Amanda's remote, he and Mikey have to rescue her from her malfunctioning smart house. Mikey and Bunsen compete against Amanda for the chance to have their own news segment.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 21 - Beast Halloween Ever

It's Bunsen first Halloween and Mikey is excited to show him how to collect tons of candy, but Amanda plans to dress up like the Sweet Teeth beast and steal everyone's candy for herself.

21 mins

S1 Ep. 20 - Boodle Loo/the Boy Who Cried Wolfie

Mikey and Bunsen have to find Boodles, Bunsen's invisible dog, after Amanda lures him away from home. Bunsen's best beast friend, Wolfie, comes to visit and has his eyes and stomach set on Mikey.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 19 - Bad Chair Day/stupor Bowl

Mikey and Bunsen are forced apart after Miss Flap changes the seating chart. When Bunsen is hypnotised by swirling toilet water, Amanda tries to convince him to return to Beast World.

