Bunsen Is A Beast - S1 Ep. 22

Episodes
S1 Ep. 23 - Hair Today Gone Tomorrow/ice Dream
Mikey and Bunsen use Boodles' fur to turn invisible and sneak into a scary movie... Mikey and Bunsen try to help their hero, the local ice cream delivery guy, Commander Cone, find his dream job.
S1 Ep. 22 - Remote Outta Control/network Newbs
When Bunsen eats Amanda's remote, he and Mikey have to rescue her from her malfunctioning smart house. Mikey and Bunsen compete against Amanda for the chance to have their own news segment.
S1 Ep. 21 - Beast Halloween Ever
It's Bunsen first Halloween and Mikey is excited to show him how to collect tons of candy, but Amanda plans to dress up like the Sweet Teeth beast and steal everyone's candy for herself.
S1 Ep. 20 - Boodle Loo/the Boy Who Cried Wolfie
Mikey and Bunsen have to find Boodles, Bunsen's invisible dog, after Amanda lures him away from home. Bunsen's best beast friend, Wolfie, comes to visit and has his eyes and stomach set on Mikey.
S1 Ep. 19 - Bad Chair Day/stupor Bowl
Mikey and Bunsen are forced apart after Miss Flap changes the seating chart. When Bunsen is hypnotised by swirling toilet water, Amanda tries to convince him to return to Beast World.
S1 Ep. 18 - Beastie Besties/by Hook Or By Snook
Amanda becomes Mikey and Bunsen's best friend after they perform the Best Friends Forever ceremony on her. Amanda sends Mikey and Bunsen on a bogus treasure hunt by giving them a fake map.
S1 Ep. 17 - Adventures In Beastysitting/wildabeast
Mikey and Bunsen have to deliver a beast baby after accidentally switching packages at the Monstork Factory. Bunsen's cousin, Wilda, comes to town and develops a crush on Mikey.