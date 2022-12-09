Bunsen Is A Beast

Bunsen Is A Beast - S1 Ep. 2
Bunsen, Mikey and Amanda play the beast version of "Hide and Go Seek" in Bunsen's house. Bunsen's love of ice cream almost gets him expelled when Amanda uses it to lure him out of school.

S1 Ep. 2 - Hide And Go Freak/bunsen Screams For Ice Cream

S1 Ep. 1 - Bunsen Is A Beast!/body And The Beast

Bunsen attends his first day of human Middle School in hopes to prove that beasts and humans can happily co-exist. Bunsen literally loses his head on picture day and now Mikey has to help him find it!

S1 Ep. 26 - Friend Or Phony/beauty Or The Beast

Mikey and Bunsen get picked to be contestants on the Beast TV game show "Friend or Phony"... Mikey and Bunsen's friendship is in jeopardy when Mikey has to choose between Bunsen and his Dream Girl

S1 Ep. 25 - Bunsen Saves Christmas

Bunsen is super excited about celebrating his first Christmas ever. But when Amanda finds out she's on the naughty list, she stuffs Santa in a gift box and hijacks all the toys.

S1 Ep. 24 - Snooze Alarm/split Decision

Mikey discovers that Bunsen is about to hibernate for 50 years!... Mikey and Bunsen go on a shopping spree adventure at "I've So Gotta Have It" store.

S1 Ep. 23 - Hair Today Gone Tomorrow/ice Dream

Mikey and Bunsen use Boodles' fur to turn invisible and sneak into a scary movie... Mikey and Bunsen try to help their hero, the local ice cream delivery guy, Commander Cone, find his dream job.

S1 Ep. 22 - Remote Outta Control/network Newbs

When Bunsen eats Amanda's remote, he and Mikey have to rescue her from her malfunctioning smart house. Mikey and Bunsen compete against Amanda for the chance to have their own news segment.

S1 Ep. 21 - Beast Halloween Ever

It's Bunsen first Halloween and Mikey is excited to show him how to collect tons of candy, but Amanda plans to dress up like the Sweet Teeth beast and steal everyone's candy for herself.

Season 1