Bunsen Is A Beast - S1 Ep. 19

Mikey and Bunsen are forced apart after Miss Flap changes the seating chart. When Bunsen is hypnotised by swirling toilet water, Amanda tries to convince him to return to Beast World.

S1 Ep. 20 - Boodle Loo/the Boy Who Cried Wolfie

Mikey and Bunsen have to find Boodles, Bunsen's invisible dog, after Amanda lures him away from home. Bunsen's best beast friend, Wolfie, comes to visit and has his eyes and stomach set on Mikey.

S1 Ep. 18 - Beastie Besties/by Hook Or By Snook

Amanda becomes Mikey and Bunsen's best friend after they perform the Best Friends Forever ceremony on her. Amanda sends Mikey and Bunsen on a bogus treasure hunt by giving them a fake map.

S1 Ep. 17 - Adventures In Beastysitting/wildabeast

Mikey and Bunsen have to deliver a beast baby after accidentally switching packages at the Monstork Factory. Bunsen's cousin, Wilda, comes to town and develops a crush on Mikey.

S1 Ep. 16 - Amanda Gets Schooled/beast In Show

Mikey and Bunsen help Amanda pass the Preparatory Overview Of Pupils test. Mikey enters Bunsen into the Muckledunk Mutt Show, but Amanda tries to sabotage them and win with her robot dog.

S1 Ep. 15 - Bunsen's Beast Ball/bromeo And Juliet

Bunsen's Beast Ball tells him and Mikey to do fun things, until Amanda swaps out their Beast Ball for her own. Mikey wants the lead role in a play so he can get a kiss from Sophie Sanders.

S1 Ep. 14 - Mikey-Plication/the Case Of The Cold Case

Mucklefunk and Bunsen clone Mikey so his clones can run all of his after-school clubs. Mikey and Bunsen go into detective mode after Commander Cone is framed for stealing Amanda's phone case.

S1 Ep. 13 - Cookie Monster/ Braces For Disaster

Amanda turns into a beast and causes panic at school after eating Bunsen's cookies. Mikey, Bunsen, and Amanda team up to study minks after Amanda's tightened braces causes her to make mink calls.

Season 1