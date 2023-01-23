Bunsen Is A Beast - S1 Ep. 16

Episodes
S1 Ep. 16 - Amanda Gets Schooled/beast In Show
Mikey and Bunsen help Amanda pass the Preparatory Overview Of Pupils test. Mikey enters Bunsen into the Muckledunk Mutt Show, but Amanda tries to sabotage them and win with her robot dog.
S1 Ep. 15 - Bunsen's Beast Ball/bromeo And Juliet
Bunsen's Beast Ball tells him and Mikey to do fun things, until Amanda swaps out their Beast Ball for her own. Mikey wants the lead role in a play so he can get a kiss from Sophie Sanders.
S1 Ep. 14 - Mikey-Plication/the Case Of The Cold Case
Mucklefunk and Bunsen clone Mikey so his clones can run all of his after-school clubs. Mikey and Bunsen go into detective mode after Commander Cone is framed for stealing Amanda's phone case.
S1 Ep. 13 - Cookie Monster/ Braces For Disaster
Amanda turns into a beast and causes panic at school after eating Bunsen's cookies. Mikey, Bunsen, and Amanda team up to study minks after Amanda's tightened braces causes her to make mink calls.
S1 Ep. 12 - Hug IT Out-Ch/guinea Some Lovin'
Amanda gets trapped in Bunsen's hugging chair and can only be released once she is happy. Bunsen falls in love with a guinea pig and tries to woo her, while Amanda tries to sabotage the love affair.
S1 Ep. 11 - Astro-Nots
Mikey and Bunsen run into Commander Cone, mistaking him for a Mastronaut. Not wanting to disappoint his fans, Commander Cone gives them a tour of MASA and accidentally launches them into space.
S1 Ep. 10 - Unhappy Campers/hall Of Justice
Bunsen tries to help Mikey overcome his fear of the woods during an overnight camping trip. Amanda tries to sabotage Mikey and Bunsen after they are appointed the new hall monitors.