Bunsen Is A Beast - S1 Ep. 14

Episodes
S1 Ep. 19 - Bad Chair Day/stupor Bowl
Mikey and Bunsen are forced apart after Miss Flap changes the seating chart. When Bunsen is hypnotised by swirling toilet water, Amanda tries to convince him to return to Beast World.
S1 Ep. 18 - Beastie Besties/by Hook Or By Snook
Amanda becomes Mikey and Bunsen's best friend after they perform the Best Friends Forever ceremony on her. Amanda sends Mikey and Bunsen on a bogus treasure hunt by giving them a fake map.
S1 Ep. 17 - Adventures In Beastysitting/wildabeast
Mikey and Bunsen have to deliver a beast baby after accidentally switching packages at the Monstork Factory. Bunsen's cousin, Wilda, comes to town and develops a crush on Mikey.
S1 Ep. 16 - Amanda Gets Schooled/beast In Show
Mikey and Bunsen help Amanda pass the Preparatory Overview Of Pupils test. Mikey enters Bunsen into the Muckledunk Mutt Show, but Amanda tries to sabotage them and win with her robot dog.
S1 Ep. 15 - Bunsen's Beast Ball/bromeo And Juliet
Bunsen's Beast Ball tells him and Mikey to do fun things, until Amanda swaps out their Beast Ball for her own. Mikey wants the lead role in a play so he can get a kiss from Sophie Sanders.
S1 Ep. 14 - Mikey-Plication/the Case Of The Cold Case
Mucklefunk and Bunsen clone Mikey so his clones can run all of his after-school clubs. Mikey and Bunsen go into detective mode after Commander Cone is framed for stealing Amanda's phone case.
S1 Ep. 13 - Cookie Monster/ Braces For Disaster
Amanda turns into a beast and causes panic at school after eating Bunsen's cookies. Mikey, Bunsen, and Amanda team up to study minks after Amanda's tightened braces causes her to make mink calls.