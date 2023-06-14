Bunsen Is A Beast - S1 Ep. 13

Episodes
S1 Ep. 21 - Beast Halloween Ever
It's Bunsen first Halloween and Mikey is excited to show him how to collect tons of candy, but Amanda plans to dress up like the Sweet Teeth beast and steal everyone's candy for herself.
S1 Ep. 20 - Boodle Loo/the Boy Who Cried Wolfie
Mikey and Bunsen have to find Boodles, Bunsen's invisible dog, after Amanda lures him away from home. Bunsen's best beast friend, Wolfie, comes to visit and has his eyes and stomach set on Mikey.
S1 Ep. 19 - Bad Chair Day/stupor Bowl
Mikey and Bunsen are forced apart after Miss Flap changes the seating chart. When Bunsen is hypnotised by swirling toilet water, Amanda tries to convince him to return to Beast World.
S1 Ep. 18 - Beastie Besties/by Hook Or By Snook
Amanda becomes Mikey and Bunsen's best friend after they perform the Best Friends Forever ceremony on her. Amanda sends Mikey and Bunsen on a bogus treasure hunt by giving them a fake map.
S1 Ep. 17 - Adventures In Beastysitting/wildabeast
Mikey and Bunsen have to deliver a beast baby after accidentally switching packages at the Monstork Factory. Bunsen's cousin, Wilda, comes to town and develops a crush on Mikey.
S1 Ep. 16 - Amanda Gets Schooled/beast In Show
Mikey and Bunsen help Amanda pass the Preparatory Overview Of Pupils test. Mikey enters Bunsen into the Muckledunk Mutt Show, but Amanda tries to sabotage them and win with her robot dog.
S1 Ep. 15 - Bunsen's Beast Ball/bromeo And Juliet
Bunsen's Beast Ball tells him and Mikey to do fun things, until Amanda swaps out their Beast Ball for her own. Mikey wants the lead role in a play so he can get a kiss from Sophie Sanders.