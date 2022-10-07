Bunsen Is A Beast - S1 Ep. 10

Episodes
S1 Ep. 10 - Unhappy Campers/hall Of Justice
Bunsen tries to help Mikey overcome his fear of the woods during an overnight camping trip. Amanda tries to sabotage Mikey and Bunsen after they are appointed the new hall monitors.
S1 Ep. 9 - Happy Beastgiving/beastern Standard Time
It's the beast holiday, Beastgiving, so Mikey helps Bunsen deliver dream gifts to the citizens of Muckledunk. Bunsen's internal clock gets thrown off during daylight saving time.
S1 Ep. 8 - Thunder And Frightening/eyes On The Pies
Amanda learns of Bunsen's strong fear of thunder, she plans to scare him out of Muckledunk. Bunsen wants to win pies for Mikey, but Bunsen starts to lose his memory after getting hiccups.
S1 Ep. 7 - Tooth Or Consequences
It's teeth losing season for Bunsen, and having so many teeth, Mikey explains that Bunsen will be richer than Amanda once the Tooth Fairy leaves him money for them.
S1 Ep. 6 - Beast Of Friends
Bunsen takes Mikey to Dimmsdale, while Amanda secretly follows. The group has a great time, until Mr. Crocker and Amanda team up and decide to take them down!
S1 Ep. 5 - Fright At The Museum/handsome Beast
After discovering Bunsen's uncle in a museum, Bunsen and Mikey try to sneak him out before Amanda catches them. After Bunsen sprays himself with fancy body spray, he becomes Amanda's desire.
S1 Ep. 4 - Spelling Beast/mikey Is A Beast
Bunsen turns into a bee and wins the spelling bee. When MMA fighter, Jerry The Beast picks Bunsen to be his new mascot, Mikey has to prove that he is a beast too.