Bunsen Is A Beast - S1 Ep. 1

Episodes
Advertisement
S1 Ep. 4 - Spelling Beast/mikey Is A Beast
Bunsen turns into a bee and wins the spelling bee. When MMA fighter, Jerry The Beast picks Bunsen to be his new mascot, Mikey has to prove that he is a beast too.
S1 Ep. 3 - Bearly Acceptable Behavior/beast Busters
Amanda tries to get Bunsen kicked out of school when he brings a dangerous bear to class. Bunsen and Mikey have to save Amanda from mischievous Sneeze Beasts that escape from Bunsen's nose.
S1 Ep. 2 - Hide And Go Freak/bunsen Screams For Ice Cream
Bunsen, Mikey and Amanda play the beast version of "Hide and Go Seek" in Bunsen's house. Bunsen's love of ice cream almost gets him expelled when Amanda uses it to lure him out of school.