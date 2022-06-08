Sign in to watch this video
Bull - S6 Ep. 22
Drama
Air Date: Wed 8 Jun 2022
Expires: in 2 days
Bull and the Trial Analysis Corporation team head to court one last time to finalize a negligent homicide defense that will change the nature of their company and their lives forever. Series Finale.
Michael Weatherly Faces The Jury In Bull
Praise all gods ever, Michael Weatherly, handsome, cheeky, a tad smug, is back on our screens as gifted psychologist and trial analyst Dr Jason Bull. What’s a trial analyst? Is Bull as good as DiNozzo? For these answers and more, here is a scientific analysis of Bull gifs
Season 6