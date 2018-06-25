Buffy: The Iconic Episodes That Slayed Us

WARNING! If you’ve been living under a Sunnydale rock for the past 20 years, the below is one big spoiler, just slayin’.

Buffy lost her virginity

Buffy and Angel were attracted to each other like moths to a flame, and everyone was gagging for them to finally take their relationship to the next level. Who could forget their passionate love making? A beautiful first-time experience for any teenage vamp slayer. (Or regular teenager, even).

The momentous occasion officially marked the loss of Buffy’s innocence and her entry into adulthood, which she soon realised wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.