Bubble Guppies

Bubble Guppies - S3 Ep. 18
G | Kids

Gil and Goby bring a tadpole named Fernando to school to watch him grow into a frog. Can Gil and Goby lead Fernando's back to his pond in the traditional Running of the Bullfrogs?

23 mins

S3 Ep. 19 - Bubble Scrubbies!

It seems like everyone in Bubbletucky is coming down with a cold! No need to worry; in their very own soap opera, the Guppies will use their good hygiene to show Mr. Grouper how to get better!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 18 - The Running Of The Bullfrogs!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 17 - The Bubble Bee-Athalon!

The Guppies are busy turning nectar into honey. It takes a lot of teamwork every step of the way. Can the kids work together to make honey for the queen bee's teatime?

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 16 - Puddleball!

Gil invents a new game that shows how fun a little rain can be. But when the weather turns too wet, even for puddleball, Bubble Puppy must overcome his fear of thunder to save the game!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 13 - Party At Sea!

It's time to celebrate boats with a party at sea! But when a giant ball of snow cone ice threatens to sink the party ship, can the Guppies use their nautical knowledge to save the day and the party?

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 12 - The Amusement Parking Lot!

Beep beep! The Guppies love cars! But when Mr. Grouper's car breaks down on the way to an amusement park, will the kids figure out how to get this field trip rolling again?

Season 3