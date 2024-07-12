Bubble Guppies - S3 Ep. 16

Episodes
S3 Ep. 19 - Bubble Scrubbies!
It seems like everyone in Bubbletucky is coming down with a cold! No need to worry; in their very own soap opera, the Guppies will use their good hygiene to show Mr. Grouper how to get better!
S3 Ep. 18 - The Running Of The Bullfrogs!
Gil and Goby bring a tadpole named Fernando to school to watch him grow into a frog. Can Gil and Goby lead Fernando's back to his pond in the traditional Running of the Bullfrogs?
S3 Ep. 17 - The Bubble Bee-Athalon!
The Guppies are busy turning nectar into honey. It takes a lot of teamwork every step of the way. Can the kids work together to make honey for the queen bee's teatime?
S3 Ep. 16 - Puddleball!
Gil invents a new game that shows how fun a little rain can be. But when the weather turns too wet, even for puddleball, Bubble Puppy must overcome his fear of thunder to save the game!
S3 Ep. 13 - Party At Sea!
It's time to celebrate boats with a party at sea! But when a giant ball of snow cone ice threatens to sink the party ship, can the Guppies use their nautical knowledge to save the day and the party?