Bubble Guppies - S3 Ep. 9

Episodes
S3 Ep. 12 - The Amusement Parking Lot!
Beep beep! The Guppies love cars! But when Mr. Grouper's car breaks down on the way to an amusement park, will the kids figure out how to get this field trip rolling again?
S3 Ep. 11 - The Oyster Bunny!
Goby dreams up the Oyster Bunny, a mysterious character who loves baby animals. Can the Guppies follow an egg trail to find the elusive Oyster Bunny? A tasty treat awaits them!
S3 Ep. 10 - Puppy Love!
Bubble Puppy's got a cold! While Dr. Martin, the veterinarian, takes good care of him, the kids spend the day thinking about dogs-a Guppy's best friend.
S3 Ep. 9 - The Arctic Life!
The Arctic sure is cold-probably because it's filled with so many cool animals! After meeting Arctic Dan, Can the Guppies' help, Gil brave the elements to reach the North Pole?
S3 Ep. 8 - The Wizard Of Oz-Trailia!
After Molly and Gil meet Bobby, a nature show host from Australia, they can't wait to learn all about Australian animals. Where the Guppies can't get enough of the creatures from Down Under!
S3 Ep. 7 - The Super Ballet Bowl!
Jump! Leap! Releve! Bubbletucky sports fans love ballet! Molly and the rest of the Guppies want to learn how to tell a story through dance, in the Super Ballet Bowl!
S3 Ep. 6 - The Elephant Trunk-A-Dunk!
Gil's looking for elephants! He loves them all-African and Asian. He's in for a treat when the Guppies fill the stands for the Trunk-A-Dunk, a basketball game played by pachyderms!