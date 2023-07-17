Bubble Guppies - S3 Ep. 7

Episodes
S3 Ep. 7 - The Super Ballet Bowl!
Jump! Leap! Relevé! Bubbletucky sports fans love ballet! Molly and the rest of the Guppies want to learn how to tell a story through dance, in the Super Ballet Bowl!
S3 Ep. 6 - The Elephant Trunk-A-Dunk!
Gil's looking for elephants! He loves them all-African and Asian. He's in for a treat when the Guppies fill the stands for the Trunk-A-Dunk, a basketball game played by pachyderms!
S3 Ep. 4 - Get Ready For School!
Oona's worried about her little friend Avi! It's his first day of school and he's nervous.
S3 Ep. 3 - Good Morning, Mr. Grumpfish!
The Bubble Guppies have a substitute teacher: Mr. Grumpfish. Who seem to not like anything! It'll take a lot for the kids to convince Mr. Grumpfish that their favorite things are worth singing about.
S3 Ep. 2 - The Puppy And The Ring Part 2
The evil Night Wizard has taken the magical Ring of the Sun! Someone needs to save the daytime! Will Molly and Gil return the Ring to the Sun King, or will it be nighttime in Bubbledom forever"