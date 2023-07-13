Bubble Guppies

Bubble Guppies - S3 Ep. 4
G | Kids

Oona's worried about her little friend Avi! It's his first day of school and he's nervous.

Episodes
Kids HubArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 4 - Get Ready For School!

Oona's worried about her little friend Avi! It's his first day of school and he's nervous.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 3 - Good Morning, Mr. Grumpfish!

The Bubble Guppies have a substitute teacher: Mr. Grumpfish. Who seem to not like anything! It'll take a lot for the kids to convince Mr. Grumpfish that their favorite things are worth singing about.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 2 - The Puppy And The Ring Part 2

The evil Night Wizard has taken the magical Ring of the Sun! Someone needs to save the daytime! Will Molly and Gil return the Ring to the Sun King, or will it be nighttime in Bubbledom forever"

image-placeholder
24 mins

S3 Ep. 1 - The Puppy And The Ring Part 1

The evil Night Wizard has taken the magical Ring of the Sun! Someone needs to save the daytime! Will Molly and Gil return the Ring to the Sun King, or will it be nighttime in Bubbledom forever"

Season 3