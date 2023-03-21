Bubble Guppies - S3 Ep. 4

Episodes
S3 Ep. 4 - Get Ready For School!
Oona&apos;s worried about her little friend Avi! It&apos;s his first day of school and he&apos;s nervous.
S3 Ep. 3 - Good Morning, Mr. Grumpfish!
The Bubble Guppies have a substitute teacher: Mr. Grumpfish. Who seem to not like anything! It&apos;ll take a lot for the kids to convince Mr. Grumpfish that their favorite things are worth singing about.
S3 Ep. 2 - The Puppy And The Ring Part 2
The evil Night Wizard has taken the magical Ring of the Sun! Someone needs to save the daytime! Will Molly and Gil return the Ring to the Sun King, or will it be nighttime in Bubbledom forever?
S3 Ep. 1 - The Puppy And The Ring Part 1
S3 Ep. 24 - Swimtastic Check-Up!
Molly and Oona run into the Mayor training for Bubbletucky's annual marathon! But when she gets a tummyache, she'll have to go to the hospital to get checked out.