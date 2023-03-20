Bubble Guppies

Bubble Guppies - S3 Ep. 3
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

The Bubble Guppies have a substitute teacher: Mr. Grumpfish. Who seem to not like anything! It&amp;apos;ll take a lot for the kids to convince Mr. Grumpfish that their favorite things are worth singing about.

Episodes
23 mins

S3 Ep. 3 - Good Morning, Mr. Grumpfish!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 2 - The Puppy And The Ring Part 2

The evil Night Wizard has taken the magical Ring of the Sun! Someone needs to save the daytime! Will Molly and Gil return the Ring to the Sun King, or will it be nighttime in Bubbledom forever?

24 mins

S3 Ep. 1 - The Puppy And The Ring Part 1

The evil Night Wizard has taken the magical Ring of the Sun! Someone needs to save the daytime! Will Molly and Gil return the Ring to the Sun King, or will it be nighttime in Bubbledom forever"

23 mins

S3 Ep. 24 - Swimtastic Check-Up!

Molly and Oona run into the Mayor training for Bubbletucky's annual marathon! But when she gets a tummyache, she'll have to go to the hospital to get checked out.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 23 - Gobble Gobble Guppies!

Molly and Gil can't wait to pick pumpkins, but when they lead everyone to the pumpkin patch, the pumpkins are gone! Their turkey friend Giblet leads them on a hunt to find the culprits!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 22 - Bubble Kitty!

Molly and Gil find a lost kitten named Bubble Kitty, and the Guppies learn that house cats are related to big cats. When Bubble Kitty's owner calls, the kids take Bubble Kitty home to Meownt Rushmore!

Season 3