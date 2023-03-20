Bubble Guppies - S3 Ep. 3

Episodes
S3 Ep. 3 - Good Morning, Mr. Grumpfish!
The Bubble Guppies have a substitute teacher: Mr. Grumpfish. Who seem to not like anything! It&apos;ll take a lot for the kids to convince Mr. Grumpfish that their favorite things are worth singing about.
S3 Ep. 2 - The Puppy And The Ring Part 2
The evil Night Wizard has taken the magical Ring of the Sun! Someone needs to save the daytime! Will Molly and Gil return the Ring to the Sun King, or will it be nighttime in Bubbledom forever?
S3 Ep. 1 - The Puppy And The Ring Part 1
The evil Night Wizard has taken the magical Ring of the Sun! Someone needs to save the daytime! Will Molly and Gil return the Ring to the Sun King, or will it be nighttime in Bubbledom forever"
S3 Ep. 24 - Swimtastic Check-Up!
Molly and Oona run into the Mayor training for Bubbletucky's annual marathon! But when she gets a tummyache, she'll have to go to the hospital to get checked out.
S3 Ep. 23 - Gobble Gobble Guppies!
Molly and Gil can't wait to pick pumpkins, but when they lead everyone to the pumpkin patch, the pumpkins are gone! Their turkey friend Giblet leads them on a hunt to find the culprits!