Bubble Guppies - S3 Ep. 22

Episodes
S3 Ep. 22 - Bubble Kitty!
Molly and Gil find a lost kitten named Bubble Kitty, and the Guppies learn that house cats are related to big cats. When Bubble Kitty's owner calls, the kids take Bubble Kitty home to Meownt Rushmore!
S3 Ep. 21 - Fruit Camp!
Deema doesn't want to try broccoli! So when the Guppies face their scout troop initiation, Deema will have to turn over a new leaf if she wants to earn her broccoli badge.
S3 Ep. 20 - A Very Guppy Christmas!
When Mr. Grouper's van gets stuck in the holiday snow, Mr. Claws and his horse Snowflake come to the rescue! With snow falling and bells jingling, the Guppies will experience their first sleigh ride!
S3 Ep. 19 - Bubble Scrubbies!
It seems like everyone in Bubbletucky is coming down with a cold! No need to worry; in their very own soap opera, the Guppies will use their good hygiene to show Mr. Grouper how to get better!
S3 Ep. 18 - The Running Of The Bullfrogs!
Gil and Goby bring a tadpole named Fernando to school to watch him grow into a frog. Can Gil and Goby lead Fernando's back to his pond in the traditional Running of the Bullfrogs?
S3 Ep. 17 - The Bubble Bee-Athalon!
The Guppies are busy turning nectar into honey. It takes a lot of teamwork every step of the way. Can the kids work together to make honey for the queen bee's teatime?
S3 Ep. 16 - Puddleball!
Gil invents a new game that shows how fun a little rain can be. But when the weather turns too wet, even for puddleball, Bubble Puppy must overcome his fear of thunder to save the game!