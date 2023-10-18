Bubble Guppies - S3 Ep. 18

Episodes
S3 Ep. 18 - The Running Of The Bullfrogs!
Gil and Goby bring a tadpole named Fernando to school to watch him grow into a frog. Can Gil and Goby lead Fernando's back to his pond in the traditional Running of the Bullfrogs"
S3 Ep. 17 - The Bubble Bee-Athalon!
The Guppies are busy turning nectar into honey. It takes a lot of teamwork every step of the way. Can the kids work together to make honey for the queen bee's teatime"
S3 Ep. 16 - Puddleball!
Gil invents a new game that shows how fun a little rain can be. But when the weather turns too wet, even for puddleball, Bubble Puppy must overcome his fear of thunder to save the game!
S3 Ep. 15 - Come To Your Senses!
Nonny broke his glasses! When they're fixed, Nonny is determined to retrieve them on his own. But to do it, he'll have to depend on his other four senses to reach the glasses store before it closes!
S3 Ep. 14 - The Unidentified Flying Orchestra!
After Gil and Molly meet a conductor, the Guppies want to join an orchestra. Led by a conductor from another planet, the Guppies' orchestra will make music that's out of this world!
S3 Ep. 13 - Party At Sea!
It's time to celebrate boats with a party at sea! But when a giant ball of snow cone ice threatens to sink the party ship, can the Guppies use their nautical knowledge to save the day and the party"
S3 Ep. 12 - The Amusement Parking Lot!
Beep beep! The Guppies love cars! But when Mr. Grouper's car breaks down on the way to an amusement park, will the kids figure out how to get this field trip rolling again"