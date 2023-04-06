Bubble Guppies - S3 Ep. 17

Bubble Guppies

The Guppies are busy turning nectar into honey. It takes a lot of teamwork every step of the way. Can the kids work together to make honey for the queen bee's teatime?

23 mins

S3 Ep. 17 - The Bubble Bee-Athalon!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 16 - Puddleball!

Gil invents a new game that shows how fun a little rain can be. But when the weather turns too wet, even for puddleball, Bubble Puppy must overcome his fear of thunder to save the game!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 15 - Come To Your Senses!

Nonny broke his glasses! When they're fixed, Nonny is determined to retrieve them on his own. But to do it, he'll have to depend on his other four senses to reach the glasses store before it closes!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 14 - The Unidentified Flying Orchestra!

After Gil and Molly meet a conductor, the Guppies want to join an orchestra. Led by a conductor from another planet, the Guppies' orchestra will make music that's out of this world!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 13 - Party At Sea!

It's time to celebrate boats with a party at sea! But when a giant ball of snow cone ice threatens to sink the party ship, can the Guppies use their nautical knowledge to save the day and the party?

23 mins

S3 Ep. 12 - The Amusement Parking Lot!

Beep beep! The Guppies love cars! But when Mr. Grouper's car breaks down on the way to an amusement park, will the kids figure out how to get this field trip rolling again?

23 mins

S3 Ep. 11 - The Oyster Bunny!

Goby dreams up the Oyster Bunny, a mysterious character who loves baby animals. Can the Guppies follow an egg trail to find the elusive Oyster Bunny? A tasty treat awaits them!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 10 - Puppy Love!

Bubble Puppy's got a cold! While Dr. Martin, the veterinarian, takes good care of him, the kids spend the day thinking about dogs-a Guppy's best friend.

Season 3