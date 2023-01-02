Bubble Guppies - S3 Ep. 14

Episodes
S3 Ep. 14 - The Unidentified Flying Orchestra!
After Gil and Molly meet a conductor, the Guppies want to join an orchestra. Led by a conductor from another planet, the Guppies' orchestra will make music that's out of this world!
S3 Ep. 13 - Party At Sea!
It's time to celebrate boats with a party at sea! But when a giant ball of snow cone ice threatens to sink the party ship, can the Guppies use their nautical knowledge to save the day and the party?
S3 Ep. 12 - The Amusement Parking Lot!
Beep beep! The Guppies love cars! But when Mr. Grouper's car breaks down on the way to an amusement park, will the kids figure out how to get this field trip rolling again?
S3 Ep. 11 - The Oyster Bunny!
Goby dreams up the Oyster Bunny, a mysterious character who loves baby animals. Can the Guppies follow an egg trail to find the elusive Oyster Bunny? A tasty treat awaits them!
S3 Ep. 10 - Puppy Love!
Bubble Puppy's got a cold! While Dr. Martin, the veterinarian, takes good care of him, the kids spend the day thinking about dogs-a Guppy's best friend.
S3 Ep. 9 - The Arctic Life!
The Arctic sure is cold-probably because it's filled with so many cool animals! After meeting Arctic Dan, Can the Guppies' help, Gil brave the elements to reach the North Pole?
S3 Ep. 8 - The Wizard Of Oz-Trailia!
After Molly and Gil meet Bobby, a nature show host from Australia, they can't wait to learn all about Australian animals. Where the Guppies can't get enough of the creatures from Down Under!