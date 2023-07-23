Bubble Guppies - S3 Ep. 11

Episodes
S3 Ep. 11 - The Oyster Bunny!
Goby dreams up the Oyster Bunny, a mysterious character who loves baby animals. Can the Guppies follow an egg trail to find the elusive Oyster Bunny" A tasty treat awaits them!
S3 Ep. 10 - Puppy Love!
Bubble Puppy's got a cold! While Dr. Martin, the veterinarian, takes good care of him, the kids spend the day thinking about dogs-a Guppy's best friend.
S3 Ep. 9 - The Arctic Life!
The Arctic sure is cold-probably because it's filled with so many cool animals! After meeting Arctic Dan, Can the Guppies' help, Gil brave the elements to reach the North Pole"
S3 Ep. 8 - The Wizard Of Oz-Trailia!
After Molly and Gil meet Bobby, a nature show host from Australia, they can't wait to learn all about Australian animals. Where the Guppies can't get enough of the creatures from Down Under!
S3 Ep. 7 - The Super Ballet Bowl!
Jump! Leap! Relevé! Bubbletucky sports fans love ballet! Molly and the rest of the Guppies want to learn how to tell a story through dance, in the Super Ballet Bowl!
S3 Ep. 6 - The Elephant Trunk-A-Dunk!
Gil's looking for elephants! He loves them all-African and Asian. He's in for a treat when the Guppies fill the stands for the Trunk-A-Dunk, a basketball game played by pachyderms!
S3 Ep. 4 - Get Ready For School!
Oona's worried about her little friend Avi! It's his first day of school and he's nervous.