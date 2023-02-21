Bubble Guppies

Bubble Guppies - S3 Ep. 11
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

Goby dreams up the Oyster Bunny, a mysterious character who loves baby animals. Can the Guppies follow an egg trail to find the elusive Oyster Bunny? A tasty treat awaits them!

Episodes
Kids HubArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder23 mins

S3 Ep. 11 - The Oyster Bunny!

Goby dreams up the Oyster Bunny, a mysterious character who loves baby animals. Can the Guppies follow an egg trail to find the elusive Oyster Bunny? A tasty treat awaits them!

image-placeholder23 mins

S3 Ep. 10 - Puppy Love!

Bubble Puppy's got a cold! While Dr. Martin, the veterinarian, takes good care of him, the kids spend the day thinking about dogs-a Guppy's best friend.

image-placeholder23 mins

S3 Ep. 9 - The Arctic Life!

The Arctic sure is cold-probably because it's filled with so many cool animals! After meeting Arctic Dan, Can the Guppies' help, Gil brave the elements to reach the North Pole?

image-placeholder23 mins

S3 Ep. 8 - The Wizard Of Oz-Trailia!

After Molly and Gil meet Bobby, a nature show host from Australia, they can't wait to learn all about Australian animals. Where the Guppies can't get enough of the creatures from Down Under!

image-placeholder23 mins

S3 Ep. 7 - The Super Ballet Bowl!

Jump! Leap! Relevé! Bubbletucky sports fans love ballet! Molly and the rest of the Guppies want to learn how to tell a story through dance, in the Super Ballet Bowl!

image-placeholder23 mins

S3 Ep. 6 - The Elephant Trunk-A-Dunk!

Gil's looking for elephants! He loves them all-African and Asian. He's in for a treat when the Guppies fill the stands for the Trunk-A-Dunk, a basketball game played by pachyderms!

image-placeholder23 mins

S3 Ep. 4 - Get Ready For School!

Oona's worried about her little friend Avi! It's his first day of school and he's nervous.

image-placeholder23 mins

S3 Ep. 3 - Good Morning, Mr. Grumpfish!

The Bubble Guppies have a substitute teacher: Mr. Grumpfish. Who seem to not like anything! It'll take a lot for the kids to convince Mr. Grumpfish that their favorite things are worth singing about.

Season 3