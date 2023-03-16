Bubble Guppies - S3 Ep. 1

Episodes
S3 Ep. 1 - The Puppy And The Ring Part 1
The evil Night Wizard has taken the magical Ring of the Sun! Someone needs to save the daytime! Will Molly and Gil return the Ring to the Sun King, or will it be nighttime in Bubbledom forever"
S3 Ep. 24 - Swimtastic Check-Up!
Molly and Oona run into the Mayor training for Bubbletucky's annual marathon! But when she gets a tummyache, she'll have to go to the hospital to get checked out.
S3 Ep. 23 - Gobble Gobble Guppies!
Molly and Gil can't wait to pick pumpkins, but when they lead everyone to the pumpkin patch, the pumpkins are gone! Their turkey friend Giblet leads them on a hunt to find the culprits!
S3 Ep. 22 - Bubble Kitty!
Molly and Gil find a lost kitten named Bubble Kitty, and the Guppies learn that house cats are related to big cats. When Bubble Kitty's owner calls, the kids take Bubble Kitty home to Meownt Rushmore!
S3 Ep. 21 - Fruit Camp!
Deema doesn't want to try broccoli! So when the Guppies face their scout troop initiation, Deema will have to turn over a new leaf if she wants to earn her broccoli badge.